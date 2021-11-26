According to reports, seven (7) people also sustained various degrees of injuries from the accident.
10 perish in galamsey pit collapse at Wassa Esikuma
Ten (10) people are reportedly dead from a pit collapse in an illegal mining site at Wassa Esikuma in the Western Region.
A resident of the community, Kwame Bukro told Accra based Starr News that an excavator was used in removing the dead bodies, supervised by the security,
NADMO Director of the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality Francis Abeiku Yanka expressed his condolence to the families of the victims.
He urged that mining be done in the right manner having in mind all safety protocols in order to avert any further disaster.
The dead bodies have been deposited at the morgue in Tarkwa while the injured are receiving treatment at the Apinto Government Hospital in Tarkwa.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh