10 perish in galamsey pit collapse at Wassa Esikuma

A resident of the community, Kwame Bukro told Accra based Starr News that an excavator was used in removing the dead bodies, supervised by the security,

NADMO Director of the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality Francis Abeiku Yanka expressed his condolence to the families of the victims.

He urged that mining be done in the right manner having in mind all safety protocols in order to avert any further disaster.