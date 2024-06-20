10 private developers express interest in Saglemi Housing project

With ten potential developers expressing interest after thorough site explorations, the Ministry is looking forward to the formal submission of bids by these entities.

In a move to finally address the long-stalled Saglemi Housing Project, the Government has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) inviting private sector participation in its redevelopment.

This initiative marks a significant shift in strategy, aiming to leverage private expertise and resources to complete the project and contribute to bridging Ghana’s housing deficit.

Announcing the government’s plans to engage the private sector towards the redevelopment of the housing units at a brief ceremony in Accra on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, the Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, emphasised the government's commitment to seeing the units redeveloped and handed over for usage.

Addressing journalists in Accra on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah provided an update on the Request for Proposals (RFP) issued earlier this year.

He stated that a couple of months ago, the Ministry issued an RFP, and to date, about ten companies, both international and local, have expressed interest, picked up forms, been taken to the project site, and had the opportunity to inspect the work that has been left there so far.

The housing project, initiated in 2012, has been plagued by controversy and delays.

Originally envisioned to deliver 5,000 affordable housing units, the project was scaled down to 1,502 units before being abandoned due to legal issues.

The partially built structures have suffered from vandalism and theft, adding to the overall project woes.

Sadly, a 1502 flats-first phase of the 5,000 housing units at Saglemi in the Ningo-Prampram District inherited by the government under former President John Mahama is left to rot away.

In August 2012, as part of moves to alleviate the housing deficit in Ghana, Mahama signed a $280 million deal to construct 5,000 housing units at Saglemi.