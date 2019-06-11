They were apprehended at a hideout at Kenten Anyinabrem in Techiman on Sunday, June 9 upon a tip off by locals in the town.

Confirming the arrest, the Municipal Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service in Techiman, Chief Superintendent Annor Abrokwa said their mission in the country wasn't clearly stated.

Narrating the incident of Sunyani based Ark FM, he said: “We received information that they were hiding at a location close to a refuse dump in the area. When we arrested them, they told us they were in the area for evangelism and that they were brought into the country by one Amadu Seidu."

"We contacted local authorities including the Chief Imam who were unaware of their status in the area”

This arrest comes in the wake of a recent terror alert issued by the British government to its nationals.

The advice published on the website of The United Kingdom travel guide adds that localised outbreaks of civil unrest can occur at short notice, and can become violent (sometimes involving weapons).

The advice reads: “If you’re in these areas, you should remain vigilant, exercise caution and follow the advice of local authorities. If this does happen, local police may impose curfews to contain the situation.

Chief Superintendent Annor Abrokwa also said, "When we arrested them, they had no passports so this morning we got hold of their passports and we are preparing to transfer them to our headquarters in Accra for further investigations”.

He also called on residents to report any suspicious activities of such individuals to the appropriate authorities for further action.

He also warned landlords in the area to be wary of such individuals when renting them rooms.