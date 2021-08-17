111 hospitals will create employment for over 20,000 health professionals – Akufo-Addo

Nana Akufo-Addo said when he cut the sod for the commencement of the project in the Ashanti Region.

He added that a total of 25,000 direct and indirect jobs will also be created during the construction stages of the project.

According to him, many skilled workers including architects, civil mechanics, related professionals and artisans will be some of the beneficiaries.

“We have cooperated into this agenda a strategy of direct and indirect jobs to stimulate the economies of the various communities in which the facilities are to be located. These include the creation of an estimated 25,000 jobs during the construction and design phase i.e. jobs for architects, civil mechanics, electrical and biomedical engineers, quantity surveyors, masons, carpenters, welders, steel benders, painters, and related professionals and artisans as well as other indirect jobs.”

Pulse Ghana

“Once completed, it will provide job opportunities for some 20,000 health professionals and this will enable the Ministry of Health to recruit doctors and nurses, pharmacists, and other health professionals.”

Government has already set aside an amount of US$100 million as commencement funding for its ambitious Agenda 111 project.