The Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu reshuffled senior officers of the service.

About 10 officers at the National Police Headquarters in Accra have been transferred to other parts of the country.

The Public Relations Officer of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), DSP Olivia Turkson, according to the lists, had been transferred to the Marine, Ports and Railways Unit in Tema.

SP Patrick Kodjoe Okai, previously at the National Headquarters, is now the Staff Officer at the Brong Ahafo Regional Head Office.

DSP Henry N. Agyemang is now the Commander in charge of the Divisional MTTU Office in Kibi in the Eastern Region.