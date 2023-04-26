The victim, a Basic Six pupil of the Tanvaare Methodist Primary School has been severely tortured by one Boraa Toyel, a resident of the community for allegedly stealing.
13-year-old boy severely tortured for allegedly stealing GH¢800
A 13-year-old boy is currently battling for his life in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region after being assaulted and tortured by a farmer and a tricycle rider, Boraa Toyel, who accused the boy (name withheld) of stealing GH¢800 out of a total of GH¢1900 kept in the room.
The Assembly Member of the area, Yussif Abdallah said the incident happened on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
Narrating the incident to the GNA, he said Boraa Toyel severely beat up the child, tied him to a tree, and threatened to kill him if he did not release the money.
Abdallah said Boraa Toyel traced the victim to the school, pulled him out of the classroom, and started brutalizing him while dragging him to the house.
According to him, the incident happened in the school on the blind side of the school authorities who had gone to prepare for normal classes after holding sporting activities with the school children earlier that morning.
"The child was with other pupils at the school, but the teachers were not there at the time when Boraa Toyel came and accused the child of stealing his money, picked him from the classroom, and started beating him as he pulled him out of the school.
"He said the boy was in the room where the money was kept charging his phone and later, he (Boraa Toyel) could not find the money, so, he thinks it is the boy who picked the money, he did not catch him with the money," the Assembly Member explained.
Abdallah said an aunt of the victim later reported the incident to the school authorities who rushed to the scene and spotted the pupil tied to the tree with bruises all over his body.
