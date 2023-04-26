13-year-old boy severely tortured for allegedly stealing GH¢800

The Assembly Member of the area, Yussif Abdallah said the incident happened on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Narrating the incident to the GNA, he said Boraa Toyel severely beat up the child, tied him to a tree, and threatened to kill him if he did not release the money.

Abdallah said Boraa Toyel traced the victim to the school, pulled him out of the classroom, and started brutalizing him while dragging him to the house.

According to him, the incident happened in the school on the blind side of the school authorities who had gone to prepare for normal classes after holding sporting activities with the school children earlier that morning.

"The child was with other pupils at the school, but the teachers were not there at the time when Boraa Toyel came and accused the child of stealing his money, picked him from the classroom, and started beating him as he pulled him out of the school.

"He said the boy was in the room where the money was kept charging his phone and later, he (Boraa Toyel) could not find the money, so, he thinks it is the boy who picked the money, he did not catch him with the money," the Assembly Member explained.