RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

1,445 marriages registered in Ghana between January and March 2021

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) registered 1,445 marriages from January to March this year.

1,445 marriages registered in Ghana between January and March 2021
1,445 marriages registered in Ghana between January and March 2021 Pulse Ghana

The AMA said 1,369 of the marriages were registered under the Ordinance Marriage, while 76 were registered under the Customary marriage.

Recommended articles

The Head of Public Affairs at the AMA, Gilbert Nii Ankrah said 460 marriages under Ordinance were registered in January 2021 alone.

He further disclosed that 419 were registered in February and 414 in March, with 20, 17 and 39 Customary marriages also registered in January, February and March, respectively.

Accra Metropolitan Assembly office
Accra Metropolitan Assembly office Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Mr. Nii Ankrah added that a total of nine marriages were dissolved in the first quarter of the year.

He explained that to obtain a marriage certificate under Ordinance an applicant must first file a Notice of Marriage.

"After filling the notice, the applicants are required to return after 21 days, during which banns will be published on a notice board indicating both parties' intentions to marry. If there is no opposition after the 21 days, you will be asked to pick up your approved marriage license.

"Currently an amount of GH¢ 102 and GH 210 is charged as the 21-days notification fee and issuance of marriage certificate respectively,” Mr. Nii Ankrah added.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

SAD: How a 54-year-old caregiver maltreated an 11-month-old baby who later died

SAD: How a 54-year-old caregiver maltreated an 11-month-old baby who later died

Parents arrested for burying sickle cell child alive in Central Region

A woman .in handcuffs

Read Barbara Mahama’s teary tribute to late soldier husband four years on

Major Maxwell Adam Mahama

Angry youth block Accra-Kumasi highway over rampant accidents as police fires warning shots

Road block (File photo)