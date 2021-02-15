The national death toll is now 533.

Some 718 new cases have also been confirmed, according to the Ghana Health Service.

The number of active cases is now 8,216.

Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 75,836 total, 67,087 recovered

Ghana Health Service data

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 42,209

Ashanti Region - 13,593

Western Region - 4,442

Eastern Region - 3,252

Central Region - 2,550

Volta Region - 1,323

Bono East Region - 951

Northern Region - 827

Bono Region - 767

Upper East Region - 755

Western North Region - 747

Ahafo Region - 624

Oti Region - 257

Upper West Region - 257

Savannah Region - 68

North East Region - 42