The national death toll is now 533.
Some 718 new cases have also been confirmed, according to the Ghana Health Service.
The number of active cases is now 8,216.
Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 75,836 total, 67,087 recovered
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region - 42,209
Ashanti Region - 13,593
Western Region - 4,442
Eastern Region - 3,252
Central Region - 2,550
Volta Region - 1,323
Bono East Region - 951
Northern Region - 827
Bono Region - 767
Upper East Region - 755
Western North Region - 747
Ahafo Region - 624
Oti Region - 257
Upper West Region - 257
Savannah Region - 68
North East Region - 42