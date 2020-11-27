The incident is said to have happened at the Brohane junction in the Tain district of the Ahafo Region.

According to a report by Adomfmonline, the NDC supporters were attending a party event at Kabruno in Banda Central.

The report said they were travelling in a sprinter bus and the KIA truck when the unfortunate incident occurred.

“Witnesses explain the truck’s tyre burst, causing it to somersault and eventually throwing occupants into a nearby gutter,” the report reads.

“The driver of the sprinter bus, who was leading the journey, told Adom News he disembarked his passengers to convey the victims to the hospital.”

Meanwhile, two persons have reportedly been admitted at Techiman Holy Family Hospital, as they are currently in critical condition.

This comes after seven members of the NDC died from a similar road accident that occurred at Ejura last week.

Six of the victims died on the spot, while the seventh person passed away while receiving treatment at the Sekyedumase Government Hospital.

The deceased were identified as Yussif Alhassan, 25, Vampire Tayomi, 40; Kwabena Bolasson, 32; Isahaku Begpo, 43; Ibrahim Muhammed, 30; Suleman Dagomgba, 43 and Yussif Fusseini, 46.

Meanwhile, NDC flagbearer John Mahama visited the survivors and promised to foot their hospital bills.

“We didn’t hear good news this evening. I and the team have gone to the Ejura Government Hospital to console with our brothers and sister who were involved in the unfortunate accident with some losing their lives and others injured. I wanted to call this rally off but our National Chairman says due to the number of persons here waiting for us, it won’t be respectful,” Mahama said after the incident.

“It will serve as an honour for our brothers and sisters in this accident and motivate us to work hard for victory in the 2020 polls. We send our condolences to the families of the lost ones and have also left money to take care of those who got injured.”