A report by Adomfmonline.com indicates that the accident happened at Brohane in the Tain District in the Brong Ahafo Region.

READ MORE: Watch video: Fire guts Kantamanto GCB bank

It is understood that the supporters of the party were travelling from Banda for a programme at Kabruno in Banda Central

An eyewitness account indicates that the tyre of the car burst and it somersaulted as a result of that veering off the road into a gutter.

The victims were conveyed to the Nsorkor Hospital, but, patients had to be administered treatment on the floor as the hospital run out of beds due to the large numbers.

Two persons are said to be in critical condition and have been referred to the Techiman Holy Family Hospital.