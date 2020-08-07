The Commission had projected to register 15 million eligible Ghanaians in the 38-day mass registration exercise, but exceeded that target at the end of the mass registration on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

It will be carrying out a mop-up registration at its district offices on Saturday, August 8 and Sunday, August 9.

“I’d like to appeal to all qualified persons who haven’t registered yet to go to their various registration centers and register because today happens to be the last day, even though there’s a mop-up exercise on 8th & 9th.

“Initially, we decided to do a blanket mop-up but knowing the situation on the ground and the fact the numbers are diminishing, we decided to do it at the district offices,” the Director of Public Affairs for the Electoral Commission, Sylvia Annor noted.