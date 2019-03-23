Below are some activities and achievements of the government in the last seven days.

-Suzuki, Toyota, Tsutso and CFAO announce joint venture to produce a vehicles in Ghana.

-Paperless ports system reduces business cost from $1280 to GHC320 representing 75% reduction.

-Paperless court system, e-justice project, launched to enhance speedy justice delivery and bring an end to era of missing dockets.

-1DF1's Peterfield and Rey and CASA De Ropa start production at Ataabadze and Gomoa Bawadze respectively.

-Cedi starts appreciating as government introduces fresh measures to stabilize the cedi.

-Government Eurobond issue overscribed by seven times signaling huge investor confidence in Ghana's economic prospects.

-UN's World Happiness lists Ghana as the 12th happiest country in Africa with report indicating Ghanaians were happier in last year than before.

-Abompe bauxite beads makers in the Fanteakwa South District supported with a facility with the capacity to accommodate over 100 beads makers.

-Cabinet approves a new local content and participation policy in the downstream petroleum industry intended to ensure a fully.

-GHC66.8 million subvention for the second semester to public senior high and technical schools in the country paid.

-Buffer stock contracts Artisanal Palm Oil Millers and Outgrowers Association of Ghana to supply SHS's with palm oil creating additional market for 6000 farmers registered under the association.

-120,000 units of solar-powered lanterns with mobile phone charging systems distributed to off-grid communities across the Ghana.

-Buffer Stock Company receives 5,000 bags of 100KG Maize from the National Service Schem's farms to support Free SHS.

- Civil Aviation Amendment bill assented to by the President to make Ghana ICAO complaint.

-400-capacity Multipurpose Hall comprising of auditorium, operations room, duty officers' restroom, a library etc. handed over to the 4 Infantry Battalion (4BN) in Kumasi.

-222 toilet facilities handed over to the 10 communities in Bongo District Assembly as part of efforts to end open defecation in the area.

- 12,750 National Builders Corp (NABCO) personnel starts implementation of the Digital Property Address System (DPAS) across MMDAs in Ghana.

-IMF repose fresh confidence in Ghana's economic outlook noting current outlook is the best in the last five years.