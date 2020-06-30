Togbe Fiti Adzongagaga V, the Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area said the victim of the assault lives in Denu but schools in Lomé, the capital of Togo.

The schoolgirl was beaten by some military and immigration officers on the Sekpe border on Monday, June 29, 2020, when she tried crossing to school.

Speaking to Accra-based Class FM correspondent in the Volta Region, he said the girl known as Agbolosu Afi explained that though she lives in Ghana, she schools in neighboring Togo.

On her way to school on Monday, June 29, 2020, some officers of the Ghana immigration and the military stopped her together with her brother who was accompanying her from crossing to Togo.

According to the girl, the officers removed their belts and started beating them up.

Military deployed to Ketu South

Ahead of the registration of the new voters' poll, military personnel has been deployed to the Volta, Oti, Northern, Upper East, and Upper West Regions.

In the Volta Region, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said the soldiers are stationed and doted within and along with the border communities right from Aflao Beat Zero to Duta, down to Yame-Lente and Wudoaba are seen openly harassing, intimidating and restricting movements of our residents to the extent of even following them to their abodes without a permit.

Residents in the Ketu South Municipality said they are living in fear and panic following the deployment of some heavily armed security personnel into the area.