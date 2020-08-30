The two unidentifiable people were shot during a scuffle that happened during the celebrations.

According to Accra based Joy News, the police rushed to the area when gunshots were heard during the performance of some traditional rites as part of the celebration.

The police said three persons who sustained injuries from the gunshots were rushed to the Shukura Community Hospital and the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where the aforementioned two were pronounced dead by doctors while they were undergoing treatment.

Homowo celebrations

The third victim who suffered an injury on his right arm is however reported to have been treated and discharged from hospital.