According to citinewsroom.com, the unfortunate incident occurred on the morning of Thursday, February 23, 2023.
2 people shot dead, properties, houses destroyed at Wanchiki over chieftaincy clash
A chieftaincy dispute at Wanchiki, a community in the Chereponi district of the North East Region has led to the shooting to death of two people, with another injured while properties and houses have been destroyed.
The injured person is reported to be in critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound.
The incident has triggered a heavy security presence in the area to avert an escalation of the disturbance.
It is reported that chaos broke out after the Paramount Chief for Chereponi attempted to enskin a chief for a community in the Wanchiki area, but the chief of Wanchiki, Naa Abuba early Thursday morning enskinned a different person for the same community.
Meanwhile, some people have been arrested by the police in connection with the shooting incident while further investigation is underway.
Relatedly, the government is currently making efforts to resolve a conundrum occasioned by a purported enskinment of a new Bawku Naba while there is a legitimate and legally recognized Bawku Naba already.
In a statement on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah stated that Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II is the Bawku Naba, duly gazetted and a member of the National and Upper East Regional Houses of Chiefs.
“The Security agencies have therefore been directed to arrest and prosecute any other person who holds himself out as a Bawku Naba. Further, any developments that have the potential to undermine the peace of Bawku will also be dealt with swiftly and in accordance with the law,” the statement said.
The purported enskinment took place on Wednesday in defiance of efforts by the government to stop it from happening.
It is reported that the Mamprusi faction in the protracted Bawku conflict was at the palace of the overlord of Mamprugu, Naa Bohugu Mahama Abdulai Sherigah II for the enskinment of a new Bawku Naba despite the recognition of Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II by the government and the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs as the legitimate ruler of the area.
