2 police officers interdicted for allegedly extorting money from motor rider

According to a source within the Police, the allegations surfaced when the pillion rider’s accusations went viral, prompting immediate attention from the Police leadership. The two officers were quickly placed under strict investigation as a result. A post on the Police’s social media platforms confirmed that the officers are currently cooperating with the investigation and will be subjected to due legal process.
The Ghana Police Service has taken swift action by interdicting two officers, Lance Corporal Philimon Agbevem and Lance Corporal Peter Gbadagbo, on 9th August 2024, following allegations of extortion. The incident reportedly occurred on 22nd July 2024 in Accra, where the two officers allegedly extorted money from a motor pillion rider.
In a separate development, the Ghana Police Service has also initiated an investigation into a disturbing viral video that has sparked public outrage. The video shows a young female student being physically assaulted and booed by a large crowd, primarily composed of male students. The footage, which has circulated widely on social media, has led to calls for the identification, arrest, and prosecution of those involved.
Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson expressed her anger over the incident, stating, “If these boys are eventually caught and locked up, I don't want to hear any of you begging on their behalf.”
The Ghana Police Service has responded to the public outcry, announcing in a statement that they “have commenced an investigation into a viral video in which a group of young men were seen harassing a female student.” The statement further assured the public that the “perpetrators will be identified, arrested, and brought to justice.”
The shocking footage shows the young woman being paraded at night while being pushed, lashed, hit, and manhandled by the crowd amid chants and booing. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation, with many urging the Police to act swiftly to ensure justice is served.