2 police officers interdicted for allegedly extorting money from motor rider

In a separate development, the Ghana Police Service has also initiated an investigation into a disturbing viral video that has sparked public outrage. The video shows a young female student being physically assaulted and booed by a large crowd, primarily composed of male students. The footage, which has circulated widely on social media, has led to calls for the identification, arrest, and prosecution of those involved.

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson expressed her anger over the incident, stating, “If these boys are eventually caught and locked up, I don't want to hear any of you begging on their behalf.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ghana Police Service has responded to the public outcry, announcing in a statement that they “have commenced an investigation into a viral video in which a group of young men were seen harassing a female student.” The statement further assured the public that the “perpetrators will be identified, arrested, and brought to justice.”