Two foreign nationals who reported to the facility on Wednesday are said to have shown symptoms of the deadly coronavirus.

This was revealed by the Greater Accra Divisional Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association, Dr Winifred Baah.

He said the patients are a Chinese and an Argentine who have been living together in Ghana for some days.

They have since been isolated at the facility while blood samples taken have been sent to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR), for further analysis.

The Chinese is said to have left his country to Ghana in September, while the Argentine also spent some time in Shanghai back in September 2019 before moving to Ghana in January.

“They’ve all developed some symptoms that fit the case definition [but] it doesn’t mean they have the disease,” Dr Baah noted.

This comes after the coronavirus was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO).

China has been hit very hard by the coronavirus, with at least 427 people killed and 20,000 more infected globally.

The coronavirus is most severe in the city of Wuhan in Hubei province, where many have been infected.

Ghanaians in China have also called for immediate evacuation in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Ghana government has allocated GHC25 million ($456,204.38) to respond to the coronavirus outbreak globally.

The Ghanaian government through its Embassy in China, has given out 50,000 RMB (estimated to be around GHC 39,500.05), to the China Chapter of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS-China) to help the affected students especially those in the virus-stricken city of Wuhan in Hubei province to buy food and medical supplies.