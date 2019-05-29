He was Commander of about 100 officers who were sent to the Denkyira Obuasi township to assist the government in the fight against illegal mining.

He became a national hero following the callous manner in which he was killed by the very people he had been deployed to protect.

Mahama was given a state burial and the government resolved to cater for his wife and two children with the establishment of Mahama Trust Fund which is currently before parliament.

He was promoted posthumously to the full rank of Major by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo when he attended the one-week remembrance ceremony of the late soldier.

Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul in November 2017 justified the various interventions put in place for the welfare of the family of the late soldier, stating "at that time, that was the sensible thing to do".

His murder reignited calls for an end to instant mob justice which was becoming rampant across the country and led to the death of a number of people.

Major Mahama's final funeral rites was held at Bole from 13th to 15th June 2017 and Tumu from 16th to 18th June 2017 respectively.

Here are photos that shows Major Mahama was a loved military man.