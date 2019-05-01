Accra-based Class FM reports that some persons who have taken charge of some hectares of the Krokosu forest for mass cultivation of marijuana.

The place was uncovered following a swoop by the Forestry Commission and some other security officers on Monday.

However, by the time a joint police and military force stormed the forest, all the farmers had abandoned the place.

A local journalist who accompanied the police for the operation said the police command intends to burn the weed farm.

“Some illegal farmers have cultivated more than 20 acres of marijuana in the Krokosu forest, so, when we stormed there, there was no illegal farmer around but according to the Deputy Forestry Manager, Mr Yaw Obeng Asante, the commission is putting measures in place so that such illegal farmers do not destroy the forest,” the reporter Timothy Benyina Afriyie, is quoted as saying.

Many Ghanaians remain divided when it comes to the issue regarding the legalisation or otherwise of marijuana in the country.

While some believe the herb has a lot of benefits, others maintain that if legalised, it will be abused by its users.

The Rastafari Council of Ghana has particularly been leading the charge for the legalisation of marijuana in Ghana.