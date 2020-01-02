In its latest report, the EIU said although the elections could be closely contested, the NPP stands as favourites to win.

It observed that the Akufo-Addo Administration is still regarded as a better custodian of the economy compared to the opposition leader John Mahama.

President Akufo-Addo and NDC flagbearer John Mahama

“The campaign for the 2016 election was dominated by public concerns over a faltering economy, which many Ghanaians still associate with Mr. Mahama,” the EIU report said.

“As a result, The Economist Intelligence Unit believes that it will be difficult for the NDC under Mr. Mahama to portray itself as the better custodian of Ghana’s economy, especially as the country’s growth outlook is fairly strong.”

This, the EIU said, points to the fact that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) stands very little chance of returning to power in 2020.

The EIU was, however, quick to add that could be closely contested if the NDC can the NPP to account on some unfulfilled promises.

“We, therefore, expect Mr. Akufo-Addo and the NPP to secure re-election in 2020.

“However, if the NDC can present a coherent opposition and hold the NPP to account on an unfulfilled campaign promise —particularly on infrastructure development, as well as private sector development such as job creation and industrialization, where progress has been generally slow and success patchy—the election could be closely contested,” it added.

Meanwhile, the opposition NDC has strongly rejected the EIU’s prediction.

A Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Otokunor, believes the party is on course to win the 2020 elections.

“There will be an obvious change in government. The NDC will be winning the December 7 polls and President Mahama will become the President again,” Mr. Otokunor insisted in an interview with Accra based Citi FM.