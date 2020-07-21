In a statement, he admonished the importance of education to Ghana's development hence the need to ensure continuous education in the midst of the pandemic.

"We know that for some few months now things have not been easy in this country due to the COVID-19 pandemic but we would like to encourage all students and also let you know that the Almighty God is with you all. We encourage you to put in your best to write this exams and come out with best grades," he said.

He entreated the candidates to have confidence in themselves and abide by all the rules and regulations governing the examination "because no student will be spared if you are caught in any malpractice even in the midst of this pandemic."

He urged everyone associated with the conduct of this year's WASSCE to continue to abide by the enhanced hygiene, mask wearing and social distancing protocols as weapons in the fight to defeat COVID-19.

About three hundred and thirteen thousand, eight hundred and thirty-seven (313,837) final year Senior High School students are expected to take part in this year's WASSCE which commences on Monday, July 20, 2020.