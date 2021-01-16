The admission process into full-time programmes for the 2020/2021 academic year ended on Saturday, January 16, 2021.

In a statement issued by the University, on Friday, January 15, 2021, and signed by its Acting Director, Christy O. Badu, said: "This is to bring to the attention of the University Community and the public that the process for admitting applicants into full-time programmes at the University of Ghana for the 2020/2021 academic year has ended with effect from today, January 15, 2021."

It added: "All stakeholders are to take note accordingly."

The admission process commenced on Monday, January 18, 2021.

The fresh students are expected to report from Monday, January 11, 2021, to Saturday, January 16, 2021.

The University said academic activities will mainly be online, hence, has advised students to come along with devices for accessing online resources.

"Fresh students are required to participate in a compulsory programme of orientation from Tuesday, January 12, 2021, to Friday, January 15, 2021," it added.

"Fresh students are required to participate in a compulsory programme of orientation from Tuesday, January 12, 2021, to Friday, January 15, 2021," it added.