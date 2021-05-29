2021 population census to cost Ghana GHS521 million - Ken Ofori-Atta

He said the amount will cover logistics and remuneration of personnel involved in the census.
The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has disclosed that the 2021 population and housing census will cost the country GHS521 million.
He said the amount will cover logistics and remuneration of personnel involved in the census.
Speaking at a forum in Accra, Ken Ofori-Atta said the government will provide the needed funds to make the exercise a successful one.
“Of the budget of GHS 521.3 million, the government has already disbursed GHS 467.2 million for the conduct of the 2021 Population and Housing Census. We will continue to ensure that the needed funds are provided to ensure a successful implementation.”
The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) says the 2021 census will begin across the country from Sunday, June 27.
The exercise, which will run till July 11, 2021, is meant to generate data that will be used in decision-making and planning for the development of the country and its citizens.
The census was initially set to begin on March 15, 2020, with the first two weeks expected to be used for listing, a process that comprises the zoning and coding of the number of houses and structures to be covered in the census.
