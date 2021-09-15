The examination body said it was withdrawing the supervisors and invigilators from supervising the WASSCE pending further sanctions.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Department of WAEC confirmed that "extracts of parts of the questions" for the Mathematics (Elective) 2 and Section A of English Language 2 papers written on September 9 and September 13 respectively were circulated on some social media platforms.

Also, WAEC said it has rescheduled Physics and Business Management examination in the ongoing WASSCE.

The two papers were scheduled for Wednesday, September 15, 2021, but reports circulated on social media Wednesday morning indicated that the papers have been cancelled.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng said WAEC has only rescheduled to another date.