Earlier, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has reported that the 2021 Elective Maths and English Language of the papers found their way into the public domain.
WAEC cancels Physics and Business Management papers over leakage on social media
The 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has been marred with the leakage of some papers on social media.
The examination body said it was withdrawing the supervisors and invigilators from supervising the WASSCE pending further sanctions.
A statement issued by the Public Affairs Department of WAEC confirmed that "extracts of parts of the questions" for the Mathematics (Elective) 2 and Section A of English Language 2 papers written on September 9 and September 13 respectively were circulated on some social media platforms.
Also, WAEC said it has rescheduled Physics and Business Management examination in the ongoing WASSCE.
The two papers were scheduled for Wednesday, September 15, 2021, but reports circulated on social media Wednesday morning indicated that the papers have been cancelled.
The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng said WAEC has only rescheduled to another date.
The new date and reason for the postponement are yet to be announced.
