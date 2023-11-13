GJA/US Embassy launch Journalists for Peaceful Discourse project ahead of 2024 elections

Speaking at the launch, GJA President Mr. Albert Dwumfour highlighted the crucial role of the media, emphasizing that the 2024 election demands heightened responsibility from the Fourth Estate. The launch follows the careful selection of the theme "Leveraging Media Freedom to Sustain the Democratic and Security Architecture: The Litmus Test of Election 2024" for the recent Media Awards held on October 29, 2023, at the Accra International Conference Center.

The Journalists for Peaceful Discourse is a 12-month project designed to uphold press freedom, freedom of expression, and professionalism. It aims to empower the media and related entities to contribute to violence-free and credible elections in 2024. Mr. Dwumfour stressed that the project offers an opportunity for knowledge exchange and the creation of an environment conducive to discussions on safeguarding freedom of speech and building strong electoral and democratic institutions.

Addressing concerns over recent attacks on UTV and Citi TV staff, Mr. Brosnahan highlighted the significance of well-trained and well-prepared reporters, especially during elections. He assured continued support for GJA's regional training for journalists to improve fact-based reporting, combat misinformation and disinformation, and provide high-quality public information related to the elections.

The event saw the participation of notable personalities, including Mr. George Amoh (Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council), COP Mr. Iddi Lansah Seidu (Director-General, in charge of ICT of Ghana Police Service), Mr. Palgrave Boakye Danquah (representative of the Information Minister), Kakra Asamuah (NDC Communications Director), Richard Ahiagbah (NPP Communications Director), and Emmanuel Opare Djan (PRINPAG Organizer).