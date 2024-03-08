2024 IWD: Invest in women — Lordina Mahama celebrates Ghanaian women

In a statement, she commended the significant contributions of Ghanaian women to the country's development and emphasized their commendable efforts of breaking barriers and trailblazing, even in the face of challenging circumstances.
On March 8, 2024, which is International Women's Day (IWD), Lordina Mahama, the former First Lady, has celebrated Ghanaian women.
Mrs. Mahama expressed her admiration for the resilience and achievements of Ghanaian women and urged everyone to continue to invest in women.
She stated that investing in women is not only a moral imperative but also an economic one, as when women are allowed to reach their full potential, everyone benefits.
Mrs. Mahama also congratulated her husband, John Mahama, and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for selecting a woman, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, as their running mate ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Through the Lordina Foundation, she pledged to continue supporting needy children, orphans, women, and health facilities nationwide.
She also mentioned the Lordina Foundation Maternity and Children's Ward, which she constructed at the Bole District Hospital, that has contributed to the zero maternal mortality rate recorded in 2023.
International Women's Day is a global holiday celebrated annually on March 8.
This day is a focal point in the women's rights movement, bringing attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.
The theme for International Women's Day 2024 has been decided as 'invest in women to accelerate progress'.
