According to the MTTD, 11,659 injuries were recorded from those road accidents within the period.
2,126 killed in 11, 858 road accidents in 9 months
The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) has revealed that 11, 858 road accidents in Ghana killed 2,126 from January to September 2021.
According to Superintendent Dr. Samuel Sasu Mensah, the negligence of road traffic regulations by the drivers caused most of the accidents.
He said the increasing rate of crashes is a worrying situation, which, he believes, a review of the regulations will help address.
He also revealed that the MTTD is introducing new ideas and reforms, which he says will help reduce corruption, reform the traffic laws and minimise indiscipline on the road.
He made this known when the Ministry of Transport organised a National Consultative Forum on Road Traffic Crashes and Review of the Road Traffic Act 2004 (Act 683) and Regulations 2012 (L.I. 2180) in Accra.
