According to Superintendent Dr. Samuel Sasu Mensah, the negligence of road traffic regulations by the drivers caused most of the accidents.

He said the increasing rate of crashes is a worrying situation, which, he believes, a review of the regulations will help address.

He also revealed that the MTTD is introducing new ideas and reforms, which he says will help reduce corruption, reform the traffic laws and minimise indiscipline on the road.