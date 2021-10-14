RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

2,126 killed in 11, 858 road accidents in 9 months

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) has revealed that 11, 858 road accidents in Ghana killed 2,126 from January to September 2021.

Accident
Accident

According to the MTTD, 11,659 injuries were recorded from those road accidents within the period.

Recommended articles

According to Superintendent Dr. Samuel Sasu Mensah, the negligence of road traffic regulations by the drivers caused most of the accidents.

He said the increasing rate of crashes is a worrying situation, which, he believes, a review of the regulations will help address.

Accident
Accident “People who could’ve saved lives were recording videos – Survivor of accident that claimed 10 lives Pulse Ghana

He also revealed that the MTTD is introducing new ideas and reforms, which he says will help reduce corruption, reform the traffic laws and minimise indiscipline on the road.

He made this known when the Ministry of Transport organised a National Consultative Forum on Road Traffic Crashes and Review of the Road Traffic Act 2004 (Act 683) and Regulations 2012 (L.I. 2180) in Accra.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Maxwell Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo’s 3rd daughter at the presidency (videos & photos)

Maxwell Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo’s 3rd daughter at the presidency (videos & photos)

Flagstaff House is now used for the wedding ceremony for Nana Addo's daughter - NDC man

Kofi Jumah's son marries Nana Addo's daughter

Watch video: My father had sex with me – NDC guru's daughter alleges

NDC guru's daughter

52 Ghanaians contracted HIV daily in 2020; more females than males - Ghana AIDS Commission

HIV test