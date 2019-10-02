The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) announced an increase in electricity and water tariff.

Water had a 2.22 percent increase with electricity going up by 5.94 percent.

The new Communication Service Tax (CST) also took effect with a 9 percent charge for all recharge purchases.

His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government have been criticized for pushing a lot of taxes on its citizens.

READ MORE: Ghana committed to ending plastic waste menace - Akufo-Addo

Here are all the Ghanaians who are not happy with the Communication Service Tax: