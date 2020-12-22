She was ordained as a minister of the church after completing a four-year intensive study at the Assemblies of God Theological Seminary, South Campus in the Central Region.

Pastor Gifty is also a student of the University of Cape Coast and is now expected to undertake a one-year service at the Jehovah Jireh Assemblies of God Church as part of her ministerial endeavour.

Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Ghana, Rev. Professor Paul Frimpong Manso, was full of praise for all graduating ministers.

READ ALSO: Bawumia donates GH¢200,000 to church collapse victims at Akyem Batabi

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, he said all graduands have been equipped with the requisite knowledge to thrive in their ministerial endeavours.

“In spite of the challenges, you have weathered the fierce storm to graduate. As gospel ambassadors, you have been trained and equipped with all you need for successful ministry work,” Rev. Frimpong Manso said, as quoted by Graphic.com.gh.

“The seminary has given you a broad knowledge enough to allow you to adapt to a wide range of real-life ministry situations.”

Further advising the graduands, he added: “I can promise you that you will never go astray or have problems with any authority, as long as you stay within the context of scripture.

“Some of you will start your ministry work from the scratch. Others may be assigned to already existing churches and yet some of you will be assisting your senior ministers.

“Some of you will pitch your tents in the urban centres and others in the rural areas. Wherever you find yourselves, I expect nothing but the best in your respective endeavours.”

Rev. Frimpong Manso also advised the graduating ministers to desist from unnecessary competition, insisting they must be “true and honest men and women of God and not 419 ‘God of man’.”