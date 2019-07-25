The results were withheld over various cases of examination malpractices.

WAEC explained that the results of the affected candidates would be cancelled if its on-going investigation finds them culpable.

A statement announcing the release of provisional results of the examination issued and signed by Mrs. Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, Head of Public Affairs said the alleged malpractices, were "detected during and after" the conduct of the examination which was written by 316,999 SHS students across the country.

Below is the full statement:

RELEASE OF PROVISIONAL RESULTS FOR THE WEST AFRICAN SENIOR SCHOOL CERTIFICATE EXAMINATION (WASSCE) FOR SCHOOL CANDIDATES. 2019

The West African Examinations Council wishes to inform its numerous publics that it has released provisional results of candidates, who took the West African Senior School Certificate Examination for School Candidates, 2019.

The Council will dispatch the results to the schools and candidates are advised to contact their heads of school for their results.

Meanwhile, the Council has hosted the results online and candidates who so desire may access their results at the Council’s website.

The Council is alerting members of the public especially candidates to be wary of impostors, who promise to change examination results for a fee. Candidates are to note that all WAEC results are well secured and can be authenticated. Persons with forged results will be exposed.

STATISTICS

A total of 316,999 candidates entered for the examination. This figure is 9.6% higher than the 2017 candidature of 289,207. The 2019 entry figure was made up of 158,550 (50.02 %) males and 158,449 (49.98%) females. The examination was conducted for 946 participating schools.

A total of 1,378 (0.43%) of the candidates who registered were absent from the examination.

The performance of the candidates in regard to the four core subjects are as follows:

• English Language 147,232 {46.79%) obtained A1-C6; 99,402 (31.60%)

obtained D7-E8 while 68,002 (21.61%) had F9;

• Mathematics (Core): 120,519 (38.33%) obtained A1-C6; 94,607(30.09%)

obtained D7-E8 while 99,275 (31.58%) had F9;

• Integrated Science: 158,691 (50.52%) obtained A1-C6; 109,069(34.72%)

obtained D7-E8 whilst 46,367 (14.76%) had F9;

• Social Studies: 230,141 (73.27%) obtained A1-C6; 46,464 (14.79%) obtained D7-E8 whilst 37,494 (11.94%) had Based on the provisional results, the performance at Al- C6 in Social Studies showed a marked improvement over that of 2017 (52.25% to 73.27%), while Integrated Science recorded a slight improvement (43.66% to 50.52%).

On the contrary, Mathematics (Core) showed a drop in performance from 2017 (42.73% to 38.33%). Similarly, there was a drop in the performance in English Language (54.06% to 46.79%).

MALPRACTICE

The entire results of 26,434 candidates have been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into various cases of examination malpractice detected during and after the conduct of the examination.

The withheld results of candidates will be cancelled if found culpable, or released if otherwise.

CONCLUSION

The Council wishes to express its deepest appreciation to all stakeholders especially the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service, Supervisors, Invigilators, the Ghana Police Service, Examiners and all who in various ways helped in the successful conduct of the examination and the timeous release of results.

Agnes Teye-Cudjoe (Mrs)

Head of Public Affairs for: Head of National Office