The accident involved a sprinter and a Yutong bus on the Kintampo-Tamale highway.

The cars collided and caught fire leading to the death of the passengers.

Kintampo accident

The passengers burnt beyond recognition in the inferno and the accident happened occurred between Dawadawa 2 and Kawampe on the Kintampo-Tamale highway.

The Police, fire service and ambulance service are on the scene to assist in rescue efforts.

Kinpampo car accident

Gloomy images from the scene have some of the blackened bodies lined up as recovery efforts by the Police and Fire Service and reports from the accident scene indicate that only 6 people from both vehicles survived.