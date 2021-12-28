RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

27-year-old man stabbed to death for proposing to another man’s girlfriend

Authors:

Evans Effah

On Boxing Day, December 26, 2021, a 27-year-old man by the name Kwame Buckman was stabbed to death for proposing love to his rival’s girlfriend at Dwease close to Konongo in the Ashanti Region.

A man in handcuffs
A man in handcuffs

According to a report by Myjoyonline.com, the suspect, Pius Osei Kankam had a confrontation with the deceased over why he proposed to his girlfriend.

Recommended articles

“They fought because of the girl. Buckman, the suspect, doesn't hail from here, he lives at Praso, the next town. He came here with the intention of killing him, that is why he had a knife on him,” a resident told JoyNews.

“Buckman proposed to his girlfriend, so yesterday [Sunday, December 26] the girl identified him to the suspect and that triggered the fight,” he added.

The two were part of a number of merrymakers on a Boxing Day drinking spree at a local drinking spot.

Father of the deceased, Kofi Mensah is distraught over the incident that led to the death of his son.

Narrating what led to his son’s death to JoyNews, he said: “We were home when I was told that my son had been stabbed. When I came, he had been rushed to the hospital. He was pronounced dead on arrival. I have been crying the whole night.”

The suspect is in the custody of the Konongo Police, as well as the lady in the centre of the controversy.

The duo are assisting police with investigations.

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Bolt driver battles for life after passengers set him ablaze

Bolt driver battles for life after passengers poured petrol on him and set him ablaze

3 teenage students arrested for allegedly setting ablaze Bolt driver admit to the crime

3 teenage students arrested for allegedly setting ablaze Bolt driver admit to the crime

MTN to shut down all service centres across the country from Wednesday over Covid-19

MTN to shut down all service centres across the country from Wednesday over Covid-19

You don’t have the moral right to comment on fight in Parliament - NDC MP blasts Christian Council

Edward Bawa, MP for Bongo