27-year-old man stabbed to death for proposing to another man’s girlfriend

“They fought because of the girl. Buckman, the suspect, doesn't hail from here, he lives at Praso, the next town. He came here with the intention of killing him, that is why he had a knife on him,” a resident told JoyNews.

“Buckman proposed to his girlfriend, so yesterday [Sunday, December 26] the girl identified him to the suspect and that triggered the fight,” he added.

The two were part of a number of merrymakers on a Boxing Day drinking spree at a local drinking spot.

Father of the deceased, Kofi Mensah is distraught over the incident that led to the death of his son.

Narrating what led to his son’s death to JoyNews, he said: “We were home when I was told that my son had been stabbed. When I came, he had been rushed to the hospital. He was pronounced dead on arrival. I have been crying the whole night.”

The suspect is in the custody of the Konongo Police, as well as the lady in the centre of the controversy.