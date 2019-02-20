Meanwhile, 177 students are set for a resit after they were referred in various papers.

Per the results released by the Independent Examinations Committee of the General Legal Council, only 64 students passed.

The examination papers include Criminal procedure, Civil procedure, company and commercial practice, law practice mgt., legal accountancy, evidence and interpretation, Conveyancing and drafting.

Reports suggest majority of the referred students failed in Family law, Evidence and Advocacy.

This is in stark contrast to the outcome of last year’s professional law exams, where 279 students passed and were called to the Bar.