28th February crossroads shooting incident remembered

The three, Sergeant Adjetey, Corporal Attipoe and Private Odartey Lamptey, all members of the Gold Coast Regiment of the Royal West African Frontier Force that fought alongside the allied forces during the Second World War were killed while going to present a petition to the then British Colonial Governor, Sir Gerald Creasy.

The ex-servicemen were going to present a petition to the Governor on their unpaid war benefits when they were intercepted at the crossroads by a contingent of armed policemen.

The contingent, led by British Police Superintendent, Colin Imray, ordered that they disperse and when they refused to obey, he gave an order to the police to open fire and the three ex-servicemen were killed.

The ex-soldiers returned home poor and were not paid their gratuities and after several appeals to the colonial government to consider their plight failed, the ex-servicemen decided that a direct appeal should be made to the British Colonial Governor of the Gold Coast.

News about the death of the servicemen spread rapidly, leading to a situation where law and order broke down in Accra and other parts of the country.

It encouraged anti-colonial movements to press the British government to institute a committee to investigate the killings and general disorder.

The Committee recommended self-government for the Gold Coast, which subsequently led to the attainment of political independence for the country.