According to MyNewsGh.com, the state is expected to ask for them to be remanded in order for further investigations into their activities and motive.

The three suspects, Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palmdel, Mr. Ezor Kafui (a local weapon manufacturer) and Mr. Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu (aka BB or ADC) were apprehended by a joint operation from the Defence Intelligence, CID and Bureau of National Investigations (BNI).

There were retrieval of several arms, explosive devices and ammunition from locations in Accra and Bawaleshie near Dodowa.

Surveillance on the activities of the persons involved commenced in June 2018, when Dr. Mac-Palm and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu (“BB” or “ADC”), started organizing a series of meetings at the Next-Door Beach Resort, in Teshie, and other locations in Accra, in furtherance of their objectives.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Between June and August 2018, BB, acting for and on behalf of Dr. MacPalm, contacted a number of serving military personnel, and talked them into hatching and executing a plot to obtain weapons, take over key installations, and secure funding for the purpose of taking over the reins of government. These meetings were closely monitored.

In August 2018, Dr. Mac-Palm and two others, Kennedy Amoah and Dr. Albert Sam (Based in the USA) formed a group called “Take Action Ghana” (TAG), under the guise of mobilising the youth for nation-building, education, health, and providing shelter to the needy