3 banks likely to collapse in the next 10 days if... — ASEPA boss reveals

Mensah Thompson in a Facebook post said there's a series of catastrophic storms in the financial sector of the country, adding that the storm of bank collapse will be at its peak in 10 days.

He urged Ghanaians to brace up for more calamities in the banking sector.

Earlier, the Minority leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, warned that 17 banks in the country are at risk as a result of the government's domestic debt exchange programme.

According to him, the programme will rather shift the bankruptcy of the government to individuals and financial institutions, particularly banks.

Ato Forson debating the programme on the floor of Parliament said it will impoverish Ghanaians and cripple some banks.

"17 banks in the country are at risk as a result of the domestic debt exchange programme," he noted.

To preserve the stability of the global financial system and support the global economy, the Bank of Ghana has been the first line of defense.

First, they have significantly increased monetary policy rates.

In 2018, a financial sector cleanup undertaken by the Bank of Ghana resulted in the revocation of the licenses of many financial institutions including banks and microfinance companies.

Banks that collapsed and officially ceased to be in existence after the financial Sector including Capital Bank and UT Bank were taken over by GCB Bank in a purchase and assumption agreement.

However, seven banks namely: The Royal Bank, Heritage Bank, Construction Bank, uniBank Sovereign Bank, The Beige Bank, and Premium Bank had their licenses revoked and placed under the Consolidated Bank of Ghana.