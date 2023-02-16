Don't speak like you're in a chop bar or marketplace — Bagbin tells MPs

Bagbin warned the MPs not to speak as though they were in a chop bar or marketplace.

He said: "Use Parliamentary language, not the language in a chop bar or marketplace but in Parliament."

Ofori-Atta addressing Parliament confirmed that all pensioners who failed to tender their old bonds for new ones under the programme have been exempted.

He stressed that the pensioners have nothing to worry about adding that all their coupons and principals will be honoured when maturity is due.

Ken Ofori-Atta has, however, advised the pension bondholders to stop their continuous picketing at the ministry.

He said the picketing over the controversial domestic debt exchange programme is unnecessary because the exercise was voluntary.

He maintained that the voluntary exercise has concluded and that the government will honour its obligations to bondholders, including retirees who voluntarily opted not to participate in the programme.