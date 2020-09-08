The accident happened when a VVIP bus with registration number GL 527-14 carrying about 43 passengers veered off the road due to brake failure.

The bodies have been deposited at the morgue at the Suhum Government Hospital, while the injured are receiving treatment.

Kwadwo Minta, a Staff of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), told Accra-based Starr FM that "The accident occurred around 5:30 am between Amanase and Okorase near Suhum stretch of the Accra to Kumasi Highway. They were about 43 passengers in the bus from Kumasi to Accra but the steering wheel locked so the driver attempted to apply break leading to the Bus to veer off the road and crashed at the roadside."

He added: "Myself and my District Director of Ayensuano NADMO Joseph Okai Gyan rushed to the scene to help rescue the victims, unfortunately, three persons including a four-year-old child died instantly. Many are seriously injured and have been rushed to Suhum Government Hospital."