Their bodies were retrieved from the Yakonda river after the downpour.

Confirming the calamity on Citi FM, National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Deputy District Director, Sulemana Kipo, said the deceased persons drowned when they attempted to ride their tricycle across a bridge that was being washed away by the flood.

The heavy rains in the area had also caused the Kibilma to be cut off from several other villages in the district.

Kipo said NADMO is still assessing the extent of the damage but has sent an official report to the NADMO Headquarters in Accra for information on how to manage the situation.

“The bodies of the three persons which were found at separate locations have been sent to Dakurpe and a report made to the Bole police,” the NADMO Director added.

Sulemana Kipo also complained that his office is not adequately resourced to provide relief items to the affected households but said “we are getting assurances” from Accra that they will receive some resources to support the affected persons in the district.