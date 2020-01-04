Three fuel tankers went up in flames Friday evening at Buipe in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region. It is unclear what caused the fire.

Reports say the tankers were parked close to a Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST) depot at Buipe when it caught fire.

There were no casualties but an assistant to one of the drivers of the fuel tankers suffered severe burns and has been sent to the hospital, according to Accra-based Joy FM.

Pulse.com.gh understands it took firefighters two hours to bring the fire under control because there were no fire tenders available.

Residents close to the depot. report say assisted in quelling the fire with buckets of water.

According to the Central Gonja District Fire Service, the nearest available fire tender is located at Damango, which is about three hours distance.

Salaga and Sawla are the other two districts in the region with functioning fire tenders.