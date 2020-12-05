The Ghana News Agency reported the deceased as being Mary Affum, 16, Pricilla Benewaa, 15, and Linda Manu, 15.

Enchi District Police Commander, Superintendent of Police Benard Akotoge who confirmed the tragic incident to the GNA said that at about 1800 hours on Thursday his outfit received a distress call that three teenagers had drowned at Banaso.

His officers who rushed to the scene gathered from witnesses that the victims lived with their parents at Banaso.

According to Superintendent Benard Akotoge, on the day of the sad incident, the deceased together with some friends – Mary Okyere,16, Patience Benewaa,15, and Gifty Kuaba,16 went to prospect for gold nuggets.

On their way home, the deceased decided to wash in an abandoned illegal mining pit which was filled with water.

Their friends with whom they had gone to prospect for gold nuggets reportedly stood behind waiting for them, come out but Mary, Patience and Gifty realised a few minutes later that their colleagues were drowning.

They then rushed to their house to seek assistance but it appears the help came too late.

The police boss said a search party retrieved the bodies at about 2300 hours and their remains have since been deposited at the Enchi Government Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.