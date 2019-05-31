Confirming the accidents, the National Spokesperson for NADMO George Ayisi, said most of the death and damage happened around the central business district of Accra.

“Following yesterday’s rains, our men went out for a mop-up, they have been to 28 places and in two of those places they recorded some fatalities", he said.

“At the Accra cluster of schools, a man and a son were standing behind the school wall and unfortunately due to the quantum of water that had gone into the wall, the wall collapsed and unfortunately the man and the son are dead.

“There was another one in Adenta and the Police have also conveyed the body too but we are yet to get details of the one”.

George Ayisi also said NADMO is still assessing the situation and warned that the danger is not yet over as Accra is expected to welcome more heavy rains.