Inspector Michael Addo, along with G/CONST. Eric Boakye and G/CONST. Michael Gyan, faced immediate suspension following their purported negligence in duties assigned to them during the electoral process.
3 police officers interdicted over unprofessional conduct in Limited Voter Registration
The Ghana Police Service has taken swift action by interdicting three of its personnel for their alleged failure to uphold professionalism during the ongoing Limited Voter Registration exercise.
According to a statement released by the police on Sunday, May 12, the trio's conduct came under scrutiny on May 11, 2024, at the Electoral Commission Office in Adugyama, Ashanti region. Allegedly, they failed to execute their responsibilities adequately as the designated security officers when certain individuals attempted to disrupt the registration procedure.
“The affected Policemen, Inspector Michael Addo, G/CONST. Eric Boakye and G/CONST. Michael Gyan on 11th May, 2024 failed to perform, in a proper manner, a duty imposed on them as officers in charge of security at the Electoral Commission Office at Adugyama in the Ashanti region when some persons attempted to disrupt the ongoing Limited Voter registration Exercise,” the statement reads.
The interdiction marks a serious step by the Police Service, signaling its commitment to ensuring the integrity and smooth operation of the electoral process. The affected personnel will undergo the due disciplinary process within the Police Service, implying that further actions against them are pending based on the outcomes of the investigation.
This development emphasizes the significance of upholding professionalism and accountability within law enforcement agencies, particularly in matters as crucial as electoral processes. The Ghana Police Service's proactive response serves as a reminder of the essential role security forces play in safeguarding democratic exercises and maintaining public trust.
As the Limited Voter Registration Exercise progresses, stakeholders and citizens alike anticipate a transparent and fair process, with assurances that incidents of misconduct or negligence, such as this, will be addressed promptly and decisively.
