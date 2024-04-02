The decision to halt the strike comes after the National Labour Commission (NLC) secured a temporary injunction to stop the industrial action, enabling negotiations to commence.
3 teacher unions call off nationwide strike
Three unions representing pre-tertiary teachers have ceased their strike, which began nationwide on March 20, 2024, due to the government's neglect of their service conditions.
These unions consist of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT).
The strike was initiated in response to the perceived lack of government action on their grievances regarding working conditions.
In a statement to the media in Accra on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, King Ali Awudu, President of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana, stressed the necessity for their employers to promptly engage in negotiations to address their concerns.
"As law abiding citizens and having respect for the court, we hereby declare the strike that was called on 20th March 2024 off. We ask all our members and teachers of pre tertiary education in this country to resume work with immediate effect.
"We continue to ask the employer led by the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations to commence negotiations this afternoon, today April 2 2024. So we can expedite the negotiations and come to a conclusion to forestall any other happenings in the future," he stated.
