3 teacher unions call off nationwide strike

These unions consist of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT).

The strike was initiated in response to the perceived lack of government action on their grievances regarding working conditions.

In a statement to the media in Accra on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, King Ali Awudu, President of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana, stressed the necessity for their employers to promptly engage in negotiations to address their concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As law abiding citizens and having respect for the court, we hereby declare the strike that was called on 20th March 2024 off. We ask all our members and teachers of pre tertiary education in this country to resume work with immediate effect.