3 unions threaten strike over unpaid allowance on August 9

They had warned of impending industrial action if these issues were not resolved by June 21, 2024.

A hearing by the National Labour Commission on June 19, 2024, led to engagements between the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and the unions, culminating in an agreement and an addendum.

The Commission subsequently requested the Ministry of Finance to release the necessary funds. However, despite multiple engagements by the unions, the Ministry has yet to issue the required authorisation letter.

Universities on government subvention have received payments, including arrears, while those directly on the Controller and Accountant General's payroll have not.

Additionally, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has directed universities to withhold payments at the new rate until the Ministry releases the authorisation letter, causing further delays even for those already receiving the new rate.

In their statement, the unions accused the government of using Machiavellian tactics to deny them their agreed-upon allowances.

They have given the Ministry of Finance until the close of business on August 8, 2024, to issue the authorisation letter. Failure to do so will result in the unions commencing industrial action the following day.