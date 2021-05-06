30 students who benefitted from Education Minister’s engineering scholarship express gratitude

Dr. Adutwum, who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bosomtwe constituency, said he plans to have 100 engineers and doctors each from his constituency by the time he leaves office.

In appreciation of his gesture, the students who benefitted from the scholarship presented a citation to the Minister.

They also expressed their thanks and appreciation to Dr. Adutwum for his support in their enrollment in tertiary.

“Thirty students from my constituency (Bosomtwe) who are currently benefitting from a scholarship I offered them to pursue various Engineering courses at UMAT, Tarkwa visited me in Accra to thank me for the opportunity to pursue further studies to shape their future,” the Minister later posted on Twitter.

“After a brief interaction with them, they presented a citation they have written to me as a token to show their appreciation.