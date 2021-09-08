The suspect, Keteku Enock Yaw had sexual intercourse with her four times a day and locked her in the room, the victim narrated to Accra-based Starr FM.

She said "He had sexual intercourse with me four times daily. He locks me in the room whenever he is leaving to work. He bought food for me once a day. Bled during the first day. Now I feel pain. He bought some dresses for me that when I give birth then o wear them."

The mother of the victim who is a prophetess wants the suspect to be punished.

The suspect was arraigned before the Koforidua Circuit Court 'B' on Tuesday, September 8, 2021.

The Prosecuting Officer Chief Inspector Richmond Keelson reading the case said the complainant in the case who stays with the victim traveled to Nkawkaw to attend a funeral on August 27, 2021, and left the victim in the care of her sister.

She was informed upon arrival on August 30, 2021, that the victim had not returned home since she went out on August 28, 2021.

During the search of the whereabouts of the victim, her dress was found hanging on a dry line in the corridor of the accused person’s room in the same vicinity.

The accused came out of the room when the door was knocked. The complainant and a witness in the case forced themselves into the room only to see the victim lying on the bed of the accused person.

He said the accused was arrested and handed over to DOVVSU. The victim said the accused had sexual intercourse with her and locked her in the room whenever he went out.

The accused admitted having sexual intercourse with the victim only twice.

A police medical report was issued to the victim which a medical doctor confirmed that the victim has been defiled.