33 suspected sex workers arrested as Police swoop Pokuase at dawn

The Pokuase District Police in the Greater Accra Region has apprehended 33 suspected sex works following a dawn swoop.
The suspects were picked up at Pokuase in the Greater Accra Region after a five-hour operation by the Police.
According to a report by Citinewsroom, the suspects are mostly foreigners and aged between 20 and 35.
The dawn swoop was led by District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dickson Obeng.
The Ghana Immigration Service, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), and a task force from the Ga North Municipal Assembly were also part of the operation.
Meanwhile, several unauthorized structures occupied by the suspected sex workers were also destroyed by the taskforce.
The report adds that some of the structures in which the suspects resided served as the hideouts for drug peddlers.
Thieves also reportedly used some of the structures as their hideouts, while others housed sexually exploited minors.
Meanwhile, DSP Obeng said suspects who are found culpable will be arraigned for court, while the Immigration Service will deal with those found to be foreigners.
