The licensure examination is designed and conducted by the NTC to ensure that schools across the country have quality teachers, improvement in professionalism in school teaching and to prepare Ghanaian teachers to be accepted globally.

The first examination came off on September 10-12, 2018 and it covered essential teaching skills, numeracy (basic calculation) and literacy (verbal aptitude and essay writing).

A total of 27,171 out of the 34,724 candidates who sat for the examination representing 78.2 per cent passed the examination, while, 7,553 representing 21.8 per cent failed.

A statement from the NTC explained that six of the candidates, who were impersonated, had their entire results cancelled, while the seventh candidate, who carried unauthorised materials to the examination hall during the Numeracy paper had that paper cancelled.

‘Stop demanding meat; school feeding is meant for pupils’ – Gender Minister tells teachers

The statement further asked candidates, who passed in all the examinations, to print their certificates from the NTC portal instead of visiting the offices of the NTC for the purpose of collecting their certificates.

“Candidates, who sat for the March 2019 GTLE and passed, should also print their certificates online from the NTC portal,” the statement further instructed.