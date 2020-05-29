The four persons were pulled out of the car by onlookers after it landed on its right sided in a drain amid a heavy downpour.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver who had returned from Hohoe ignored all dangers on the road and attempted driving through the floodwater leading to the vehicle being washed away.

Ho flood

Fortunately, the occupants did not sustain severe injuries. They were, however, whisked away by an emergency response team to the Ho Teaching Hospital for treatment.

A team from the Volta Regional Fire Service was at the scene to remove the damaged vehicle from the storm drain.

The section of the road is noted for perennial flooding as the culvert is too small to contain large volume of running water.